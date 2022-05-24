On April 23, my dog and I were walking along a country road.
As we started up the hill somebody started target practicing somewhere near Cater Road. After the third shot, I heard pffft just off to our right side. We turned off behind a dirt bank before the next shot.
There was a break and we headed uphill through a clear cut. More target practicing followed.
Later, I talked to somebody who lives downhill from that spot. Either on the 23rd or 24th they were working in the yard when they heard a shot and a ping. A ricochet. I’m happy that gun was not an AR I have heard used in the past.
The constitution gives us the right to bear arms, with that right comes the responsibility to bear arms safely.
Know your surroundings. These shots passed by three homes. The pffft I heard was traveling up a lane of a county road. Know your range. Always shoot into a dirt backdrop. Don’t count on a tree to stop your bullet.
Pro Responsibility. Not anti-gun.
Richard Russell
St. Helens
