I am concerned about budget cuts that are going to affect the St. Helens library.
Of these cuts the most concerning is the removal of our children’s librarian. This position provides outreach, story time, children’s maker space classes, programming classes, nature walks, literacy services, summer reading programs, collection development and so much more.
The suggested 21% decrease in budget and removed employees will deeply affect our library and our community. Putting a strain on the remaining Liberians who are already stretched thin. Having only one full time librarian will force them to severely limit library hours and programs. Especially youth programs having no coordinator or advocate.
This community’s children are our future, having an advocate and safe space for their learning, literacy and creativity is essential for the health and future of St. Helens. Despite this there are things that can be done like as many St. Helens residents attending the budget meeting on May 12th during the open comment period to show their support for our library.
It would also help immensely if The Chronicle posted an article to spread awareness of these events.
Katelynn Leonard
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.