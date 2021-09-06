Sheriff Pixley, you penned an open letter on the behalf of myself and other citizens of Columbia County to Governor Brown.
I hope you will read my open letter in response.
As Sheriff you have discretion to decide how to enforce the law—including deciding to not enforce certain laws.
The flipside to we the people of Columbia County entrusting you with this power is your responsibility to be honest about the law. In that spirit, I have five questions about the portion of your letter saying you will not enforce mask and vaccination mandates because “many consider [them] … unconstitutional.”
(1) Before drafting your letter, did you consult county counsel regarding the constitutionality of state actions, and why those actions are or are not constitutional?
(2) Of the “many” you have spoken with who think these regulations unconstitutional, how many are Columbia County residents?
(3) How did these “many” people communicate with you?
(4) What is the threshold of concern necessary to have a law declared unenforceable by the county sheriff?
(5) Will you apply the process you chose here to other laws? If so, how should the people of Columbia County present sufficiently many people to secure non-enforcement of those laws? If not, what makes mask and vaccination laws different from other laws that various people dislike, think are unconstitutional, or consider to be otherwise invalid?
Feel free to respond to me personally, by posting an open letter, or by correspondence with the Saint Helens Chronicle.
David Rosengard
St. Helens
