The City of St. Helens reached a settlement with WPI on April 2022 over failed W-449 contract. This contract called for correcting a leaking reservoir, which led to a Geotex tile mat installation and failure.
Additional patches were also failures. This continued to April 2019, at which time I believe WPI gave up. Now litigation is the issue for correction of the contract.
The conditions are worse now than originally. This was confirmed because leaking increased after liner installation. This has been in litigation until March 1st, when the City hired Walker Consultants to investigate the reservoir for Cause and Responsibility. This Walker report gave conclusion to a settlement with WPI, that immediately concluded five years of repairs and litigation.
So, what was included in this report? I filed for a copy of the report and was denied a copy. This report has the ability to bring clarity to the years old problem for $2800.00. Why did it take so long to use a third party? The public deserves a explanation for years of delay that could have been resolved for $2800.00.
The settlement appears that all parties saying no contest. We did learn the names of all parties involved and what each will pay the City. WPI or insurance company $477,537.28, Caroline $72,462.72, Kennedy / Jenks $50,000.
I paid the City to receive a copy of the expenses the City incurred for excess costs due to liner failure beginning March of 2017 which amounted to $89,672.78.
Ron Trommlitz
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.