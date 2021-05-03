The Rainier/Clatskanie Cemetery District is again requesting additional funding for the 12 cemeteries in Columbia County covering 39 acres with 13,000 current and future grave sites.
The situation and need are dire, to say the least. There is no sexton on the staff anymore, some, if any mowing, is often done by volunteers, the fence on Doan Road is trashed, there is an unfilled vacancy on the Board, the grass is about 6-7 inches at Woodbine (April 30), and finding an employee to manage the cemetery’s work load has not been successful. Expenses continue unabated and some equipment is long overdue for replacement.
The request for an additional nickle per thousand for the owner of a home assessed at $300,000 would be $15 per year for five years. It’s certainly a reasonable request and sorely needed.
Do we want the local cemeteries to be well managed, grass mowed, headstones trimmed, fences mended, unsightly garbage managed, patron’s requests accepted, phone answered, bills paid on time, equipment maintained, burials professionally managed, and the list goes on and on? Most of us would agree.
Please support the small levy for the health of our community. Vote yes and support a good cause.
Paul and Judy Nys
Rainier
