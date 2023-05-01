The CRFR Chief is alleged to be spending $500-$1,500 a month on food for him and his coworkers without providing receipts.
Chief brings Sanchez with him from Florida and hires him as “Division Chief of Finance” a pay of $120,000 - $130,000. Previous Manager salary was $64,000-$84,000.
Chief hired past acquaintances without proper qualifications and includes nepotism.
The Finance Chief salary package, which includes Oregon Police/Firefighter Retirement/Disability has to be the highest paid in Oregon.
Local 3215 members always respond when you call 911. Now they need you to respond to their call.
The citizens should Recall/Replace CRFR Board and terminate the civic additional Division Chief’s positions created.
