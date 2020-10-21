As a juvenile department employee in Columbia County for over 35 years, I was in a unique position to work with and observe Judge Jenefer Grant as both a defense attorney and a judge. As an attorney, she was a strong advocate for abused and neglected children; fighting tirelessly for their rights. She continues that role as a judge, holding youth-serving agencies accountable for their care.
The criticism she has recently received for attempting to intervene on behalf employees of the Community Corrections Department was ill-advised and unfair.
Effective probation officers are critical to the operation of the court and the safety of our community. If the complaints and allegations about their director had been handled appropriately, Judge Grant would have never been put in that position.
Judge Grant has served us with great intelligence and integrity and should be reelected.
Stan Mendenhall
Columbia City
