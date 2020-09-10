As regards the letter of Joe Turner about Biden’s policies (9/2/2020), I am appalled by how appalled he is when he talks about the "progressive liberal socialists" of the Democratic Party.
There’s that word "socialist" again. Can I assume that he doesn’t approve of corporate socialism, you know, the kind that allows corporations such as Walmart, Amazon (the list is endless) to get away without paying essentially any taxes? Is that the socialism he is referring to?
Or does he not approve of socialistic programs run by the Federal Government like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid and would like to see them eliminated? So which brand of of socialism is he talking about here?
Mr. Turner in his letter was referring to the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force recommendations, which was used to influence the Democratic Party platform. Looking over this document on the internet, there was no recommendation to defund non-profit charter schools (pg 83).
I would encourage people to look over this document yourselves but remember these were just recommendations to the party platform.
David Bernstein
St. Helens
