Concerning the increase in the rate of recidivism among criminal offenders, the public in general ought to be given to understand that a direct correlation exists between ex-offenders who take up a vitamin regimen, and their lower rate of recidivism.
This was pointed out at least fifty years ago by Alexander Schauss. Here is a link to his credentials: https://isom.ca/profile/alexander-schauss/
What the point is concerning crime is that a proper, very healthy diet, lowers the impulse to commit a crime.
David Doerr
Rainier
