This is an open letter in response to the recent letter published in the name of Sheriff Pixley, in defiance of Governor Brown’s mask mandate.
The majority of Americans agree with mask mandates at this time (72%). We sympathize with our governors who are trying to save lives. As you are neither a medical professional nor the holder of a legislative or executive office, please refrain from misrepresenting our county with anti-mask misinformation.
The Delta variant is many times more transmissible than previous variants and children and young adults are more susceptible to it—this fact is particularly crucial as schools open for the new academic year. The whole country is in the grip of a surge. As of today’s report (8/23/2021), Oregon has 4,701 new cases (the tip of the iceberg), and 24 deaths. Columbia County has seen a leap in numbers (80 reported today); we have cumulatively lost 33 souls to this scourge. Country wide, one out of five ICUs is now at full capacity, with more cases coming in daily. Our medical system is again at the brink of being overwhelmed--in fact, IS overwhelmed in states unfortunate enough to have governors who oppose mask mandates.
All around the country, a vocal minority is trying to subvert the will of the majority regarding public health. The situation is both tragic and absurd. Please don't add your voice to the cacophony, Sheriff Pixley.
Sincerely,
Columbia County Coalition for Human Dignity
