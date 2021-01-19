In George Washington’s farewell address, he warned of the dangers of political parties and their dangers of partisanship even when current political parties were being formed by founding fathers John Adams and Benjamin Franklin.
But even with Washington’s warning, America pursued establishing the majority two party system we have today.
As an Oregon Non Affiliated Voter (NAV), it is basically impossible to run for political office with the requirement to collect a minimum of 1% of verified voters per district in the specified time allowed. NAVs can not vote during an Oregon primary election because they are closed, leaving NAVs to only vote during the general elections which only have approved party candidates. Was this what our founding fathers fought the revolution for?
I was a registered Democrat during the 2008 election and remember vividly when the DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Shultz announced that with the election of Obama/Biden the progressive liberal socialist’s had taken control of the Democratic Party.
As a right of center moderate, I watched the party pursue a leftist agenda for the two years they had a majority (2009-2011). Now, once again, they have achieved a majority and in addition to the pandemic, they are pursuing a ‘woke’ radical agenda. Will this bring our nation together? Will banning select social media vendors and rescinding the Second Amendment restore our unity?
Joe Turner
Columbia City
