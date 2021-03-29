Sure, there is a pandemic going on. But despite the constant dangers of living with this, we should treat people as people, being kind and considerate of their rightful needs.
So it is offensive to see people treat others poorly as was done to me at the DMV office in St. Helens. I was standing in line waiting for permission to enter the building. I asked the DMV employee at the door if I could use the restroom inside. He said I could not. So I asked if I could pee in the parking lot. He said I could not.
I am 77-years-old. When I say I need a restroom, I really mean it. No kidding.
Let’s respect each other. Yes, you can use the restroom.
Ray Horn
Scappoose
