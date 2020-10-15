As a third generation Columbia County farmer and the longtime coordinator of the Lower Columbia River Watershed Council, Margaret Magruder understands well the issues facing natural resource industries and their importance to the economy of our county and our state.
She has knowledge, experience, intelligence and common sense which she has brought with her onto the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Magruder had the courage to stand with the natural resource industry and speak out at the State Capitol in Salem in opposition to the Cap and Trade bill. She has been endorsed by Timber Unity. Her opponent has been endorsed by the Sierra Club. That should tell you what you need to know to join us in reelecting Margaret Magruder to Columbia County Commissioner, Position 1.
Eric and Bonnie Evenson
Clatskanie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.