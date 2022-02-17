Letters to the Editor

The continued mask requirements are ridiculous.

The science does not support it. Dr. Fauci has as much credibility as Dr. Pepper at this point. The highest paid government official in the United States needs to be fired.

Russell Spaulding

Clatskanie

