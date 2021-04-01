I have been watching the new projects and proposals in St. Helens and Scappoose costing millions of dollars.
I have lived in the Warren area for 21 years. I travel on Slavens Road, off Highway 30. It is one of the worst roads with cracking, potholes and uneven pavement.
It is hard for me to understand how they can start all these new projects but can’t even fix our existing roads. I have called the road department several times and have been told “we will fill out a work request." They come out and fill a couple of pot holes.
I am sure there are many other roads that you travel that are also deteriorating. The high taxes we are paying should go to fix these roads.
Let’s take care of existing problems in our area before we start new projects. If you feel the same as I do, let the county road department know by calling 503-397-5090
Thank you
Jan Campbell
Warren
