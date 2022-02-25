It has been a year since the rat problem exploded in my back yard.
To repair the damage and get rid of the rodents has cost me $2,000+.
In my area with cracks in sewer lines and not repairing them, the city told me the rodent problem was being caused by these broken sewer lines.
Diana Robinson
St. Helens
