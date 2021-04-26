Voters in Scappoose School District have an opportunity in the upcoming May election to vote for three of the seven positions on the School Board.
We have the privilege of knowing three of the candidates for the various positions and strongly recommend Summer Hoag, Gwynn Klobes and Phil Lager for those positions.
Summer, Gwynn and Phil would bring a broad spectrum of personal experience, knowledge, skills and abilities to the Board. They each have unique personal backgrounds of professional and social accomplishments as well as a history of understanding and dealing with the multiple social and economic issues that impact the public education system.
We are confident these candidates bring a good understanding of the Board Members role in providing quality education for our grandchildren and all the students of the District. They have proven public service and professional development skills. They demonstrate great community support and deserve our support.
Please join us in voting for Summer, Phil and Gwynn.
George and Vicki Dunkel
Scappoose
