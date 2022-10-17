If you watched the debate between the 3 candidates for governor last night 10/4/2022 you got a real glimpse of who they are not who their adds say are.
First of all, it should be clear to any rational thinking person Drazan is out of touch with reality. Really arrest doctors who perform abortions and no exception for rape or incest. She is aligned with the far-right Trump supporters.
One key fact that may have gotten by listeners is the fact that Johnson and Drazan are both anti-union. Think about that if you belong to a union and have to fight for better wages and benefits every few years.
Don't think for one-minute Oregon wouldn't become a right to work state under the leadership of either of them. You could say good-bye to fair wages and benefits then. Am I 100% in favor of all of Tina Kotek's ideas? No, but of the three she seems the most compassionate and reasonable. She is not some AR 15 toting give guns to everybody radical or a mid-evil lock everyone up that gets an abortion wingnut.
Send Drazan and Johnson home and Tina Kotek to Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.