If you watched the debate between the 3 candidates for governor last night 10/4/2022 you got a real glimpse of who they are not who their adds say are.

First of all, it should be clear to any rational thinking person Drazan is out of touch with reality. Really arrest doctors who perform abortions and no exception for rape or incest. She is aligned with the far-right Trump supporters.

