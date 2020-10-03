There is a continuing attempt to challenge the honesty and integrity of Jenefer Grant, based upon a year-old news article citing a report prepared for the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.
I know this report was an attempt to disparage Judge Grant for raising concerns regarding the director of our local probation office. Rather than investigate the problems within this department, it was decided to label Judge Grant as dishonest.
Since the recent resignation of the director, the concerns raised by Judge Grant have been voiced by those Probation Officers remaining with the County, as well as by numerous former Probation officers who worked for this County.
Classic case of “spear the messenger.” Thank you for your time and attention to this matter.
Ted Grove
Clatskanie
