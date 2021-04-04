Summer Hoag is a great choice for the Scappoose School Board.
She’s heavily involved in all of the Scappoose schools, local extracurricular programs, fundraising and sports teams.
Summer has been a volunteer at every level possible in this district. I have known nothing but integrity, kindness, generosity, professionalism, and a friendly demeanor from her.
Summer will always put what is in the best interest of our kids first. Summer is running for all of the right reasons. Keeping the kids as her priority for any and all decisions.
Being a pediatric nurse has given Summer a unique skill set for this position. She has dedicated her personal and professional life to doing what’s best for all kids.
I fully trust my children with Summer and you should also.
Vote for Summer Hoag - our kids need her!
Melissa Perri
Warren
