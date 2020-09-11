Brad Witt has my vote and has been a real source of support and inspiration for our community.
I hope that you will join me in supporting State Representative Brad Witt this November, because we need an advocate in Salem who understands that sustainable resource use and conservation go hand in hand. Brad is not just the co-chair of the Oregon Sportsmen’s caucus, he is an actual sportsman, who has spent countless hours hunting, fishing, and reloading.
As a hunter myself, I can attest to the fact that sportsmen are true conservationists. He enjoys Oregon’s woods and rivers, and knows how important it is to protect them. When Brad recognized that Oregon had been targeted by poachers, he drafted and passed legislation to protect our wildlife. Brad also supports the 2nd Amendment and gun safety.
We need more level headed, commonsense leaders like Brad in Salem.
Tara Hicks,
Columbia County
