Please join me in voting for Austin Zimbrick, Ryan Welby and Richard Fletcher for positions on the CRFR Board of Directors. The Board should be replaced as they have given approval of the Chief’s rampant spending of district funds, remodeling, hiring and creating havoc in our fire district.
It’s incredible to me that this fire board would hire a Chief that apparently resigned in 2018 as Chief in Florida, as he was about to be investigated. I started my career at CRFR in 1982 and retired in 2018. In that span Local 3215 submitted one vote of no confidence towards the Fire Chief.
