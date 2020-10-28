In 2016 Columbia County decided to vote conservative. At a time that was relatively calm by today’s standards, up and down the ballot in Columbia County, Republicans won the support of voters not looking to upset the status quo. However, 2020 is not like 2016. Oregon is now facing multiple crises all at once: a health emergency, an economic fallout, environmental destruction and racial unrest. Although national politics receive the majority of news coverage, local politics are just as important, if not more. And on Nov. 3 I hope you exercise your franchise, and I hope that you vote for Brandee Dudzic for Columbia County Commissioner.
When I first met Brandee over the summer, I knew immediately that she was the fighter and leader we need in our community. Brandee calls herself a neighbor, veteran and mother, but she is so much more. After we began talking, her passion, empathy, intelligence and honesty immediately shone through. Walking away from that conversation, I was confident that with her unique experiences, genuine leadership, and relentless determination, she will represent our community honorably as we face such difficult times.
To all the other young adults out there, the ones that historically do not vote, it is time to make our voices heard. Senator Mark Hatfield, who long represented our state before I was even born, once said, “Our problem is not the lack of knowing; it is the lack of doing.”
Robert Backus
Warren
