We know Judge Jenefer Grant to be a person of great integrity.
Judge Grant invests long and difficult days on her cases to find individual solutions that protect the public but, at the same time, offer hope for rehabilitation and renewal of the defendants. She expects honest and persistent effort on the part of her caseload. She truly believes that caring communities are strong communities.
It is important to maintain experience and consistency on the bench. For these reasons we are voting to retain Judge Jenefer Grant.
Nancy Bubl and Chip Bubl
Warren
