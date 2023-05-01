In this time of political division and disinformation, our School District needs leaders who have the experience and expertise to improve all our students’ chances for success.
Kessi, Sprenger, and Tardif have years of history working for real results for our community and our kids. I am confident they will collaborate effectively with all interested parties, work with other Board members to set the right goals for our District, and provide the oversight needed to take our District to new heights.
As a former School Board member, I am looking for candidates who:
• already have experience serving in leadership roles on local Boards and Committees
• have demonstrated commitment to kids in this community besides their own
• can hold others accountable while still being upbeat about our District and its hard-working staff
• have taken the time to educate themselves on pressing educational issues
• avoid political agendas while campaigning for a non-partisan position
• understand what school boards can and cannot do
• have proven they value public education for all
Kessi, Sprenger, and Tardif are these candidates. Please join me in electing them to our Scappoose School Board.
