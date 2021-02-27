Please tour current building that St. Helens Police have called home for over 50 years.
My first impressions of the building go way back to how this quirky little building was given the responsibility of our police station. Fast forward to today, the only change to the main part of the building is that time has taken a toll with wear and tear that stands out clearly. An entrance area so small, that stepping outside to talk seems like a better option, stained ceiling tiles everywhere, heaven only knows what circulates through the decades old duct work.
The dark narrow hallway that one person at a time can pass through leads to a central room with one large conference table consuming the whole area, this room has many functions crammed into it, functions that need dedicated secure spaces. I felt concerns on how our police are expected to effectively respond to emergency and disaster scenarios working from this inadequate building. It is time to respectfully retire this building.
Understandable, none of us want to have financial increases for any services, however the scale is so tipped that not having a decent, functional, appropriate, safe building to house our police and public services, with added population growth cannot continue to be ignored. Not moving forward now for a public safety building will only result in greater future expenses, faced with other competing future needs.
Community voice is important to help make a financial choice that will better serve our community.
Judy Thompson
St. Helens
