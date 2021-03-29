We are writing to enthusiastically share our support for Summer Stutsman-Hoag for the Scappoose School Board.
Summer has three children attending Scappoose schools, but her interests in education go way beyond her own children’s interest. Summer has spent tireless hours volunteering in this community, in a wide range of interests, all benefiting children.
Grant Watts Elementary, Otto Petersen Elementary, Scappoose High School, Scappoose Little League, and the Scappoose School Budget Committee have all benefited from her expertise, professionalism, and leadership. In volunteer positions with the Amani Center, and as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for foster children, Summer has demonstrated her passion for children’s academic, mental, and physical health.
Serving as a teacher for 17 years and as a coach for over 20 years, we recognize the importance of having someone on the Scappoose School Board who will advocate for all children, families, staff, and community. Summer Stutsman-Hoag is that person.
We could not be prouder to support Summer Stutsman-Hoag in the May 18th election for Scappoose School board.
Stacie and Joe Backus
Warren
