I am writing this letter to urge your support of Kelly Jo Smith in her bid for County Commissioner.
I have worked with Kelly in previous years on the St. Helens School Board. As board chair I knew Kelly as a strong person that never tired of doing what is right and a person who would always speak her mind. She not only has worked in helping the St. Helens School District by serving on the board, but has been in law enforcement, is a local business owner and a supportive mother.
Kelly has had experience in many different areas of our community and will be able to use that experience to continue to work for the citizens of Columbia County in a positive manner. She is a woman of integrity, honesty and ingenuity and will serve all of us well.
Please join me in casting your ballot for Kelly Jo Smith for County Commissioner.
Gordon L Jarman
Retired
Board Chair
Principal, Vice Principal, Teacher and Coach
St. Helens High School
