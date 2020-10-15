Yes, the Rainier Cemetery District Tax levy measure is on the ballot again.
You know why? Because income still does not cover expenses. The price of burying the dead keeps going up like everything else in our lives. The income from sale of graves could be increased 10-fold, like everything else has in the past 70 years. Perhaps RCD should charge $8000 a grave, instead of $800, like our neighbors 50 miles southwest of here do, to raise the necessary funds.
In order to bury bodies in cemeteries, they have to be maintained, so that graves can be dug, then located again, so boundaries are maintained, and for the safety of visitors, etc. Therefore, the need for ongoing mowing, chain sawing, clipping, edging, etc. (which requires someone employed with proper equipment) to perform these duties.
Just like keeping our city streets, store fronts and parks maintained, citizens have a responsibility towards the appearance of their community. This includes their cemeteries. It has always been the responsibility of the living to take care of the land for the dead. However, in these times with generations moving into places where they have no one in the local cemetery, they don’t feel the responsibility to maintain that part of their community. But it is part of living among society. If you want to take what your community provides for you, then you need to give back.
Rainier Cemetery District Board of Directors
Rainier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.