Recently, I heard that the City of St. Helens decided to cut their Youth Librarian position at our public library.
I understand they propose a 21% decrease in the library funding next year. Libraries support citizens. Librarians educate, provide connections, and make our city a better place for those who live here. They are a core part of our infrastructure--worth fighting for and worth funding!
Our kids have had two hard years, where they have gone without many of the normal life experiences that prepare them for school. A series of new studies show that roughly one-third of the youngest kids are behind in reading benchmarks. Now, instead of providing opportunities for our youth to overcome this setback, the City of St. Helens has chosen to make it worse.
Strengthening neighborhoods, fostering learners, and championing the cultural lives of communities are all big responsibilities. As a retired employee of the library and served as interim Director, I saw this first hand!
One thing I’ve always noted throughout my career, was the disparity between city departments. The Police Department always seem to get new cars, new officers, and what they claim to need. And this year is no different. In absence of a Library Director and a Youth Librarian, they have made proposed cuts to the library. It seems they are taking advantage of the situation. I believe that the community thinks our parks and library are just as important as other departments.
Please talk with your council member today!
Diane Barbee
St. Helens
