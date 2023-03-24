The Oregon Department of Forestry is advancing a management plan of state-managed forested land, the biggest chunk of which is in the Tillamook rainforest, a vibrant ecosystem spanning roughly 500,000 acres of public land between Portland and the Oregon coast.
The plan was developed with substantial public input to meet the requirements of the federal Endangered Species Act by protecting habitat for fish and wildlife, including endangered species.
It’s important that people who want to see this reasonable plan be adopted let the Board of Forestry and your local elected leaders know that you support it, and that you want them to fight for the interests of average Oregonians over the interests of the timber industry, much of which is controlled by and benefits huge out-of-state corporate interests.
Oregonians overwhelmingly support state ownership and management that prioritizes fish and wildlife habitat, clean water, carbon storage and recreation on state lands.
We don’t have to look very far to realize that prioritizing short-term economic gain through sales of timber does not benefit the average Oregonian. We are all suffering the effects of climate change, closed fisheries, unsightly and unhealthy clear-cuts, and increasingly difficult to maintain sources of clean water.
Do we want more of that, or do we want common sense measures to protect and improve what is left of our state-managed lands?
