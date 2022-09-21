Letters to the Editor

I love Betsy Johnson.

I believe that she has one of the most incisive minds in Salem. She listens to her constituents and has been quick to act when her actions can help the people who she serves. But, according to some political consultants, if Betsy gets more than 10% of the Democratic vote, she will become a “spoiler” and will throw the Governor’s race from Tina Kotek to Christine Drazan, her Republican opponent.

