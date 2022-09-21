I believe that she has one of the most incisive minds in Salem. She listens to her constituents and has been quick to act when her actions can help the people who she serves. But, according to some political consultants, if Betsy gets more than 10% of the Democratic vote, she will become a “spoiler” and will throw the Governor’s race from Tina Kotek to Christine Drazan, her Republican opponent.
I am not sure that we can afford to have a Republican Governor. The Republican party is not the same Republican party that existed during our parents’ time.
The existing Republican Party has become the party of Q-Anon and MAGA. They support authoritarian government and they do not support Democracy, a woman’s right to her own body, human rights, weather science, or a real version of our history.
Please think twice before you vote, our own freedoms may be at stake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.