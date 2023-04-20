I am writing today in support of Patrick Kessi, Christine Sprenger and Alex Tardif for Scappoose School Board.
I am an involved parent, at our local schools and within our community, and I appreciate the presence I have witnessed by these three candidates.
They are involved, they volunteer, and they show up for school events. They have taken an active role in understanding the workings of our district, both from a committee standpoint and from a classroom perspective. They have taken the time to learn how our district runs, how decisions are made and how we can better support our students, staff and schools.
As a parent, I feel that these three candidates will listen to our community and make decisions that support our schools in a positive way. Thank you Patrick, Christine and Alex for your dedication to Scappoose schools.
