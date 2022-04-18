I am writing to give my full endorsement to Kerry McQuisten for Governor.
Kerry and I became acquainted when I saw her on Fox News shows speaking about the Common Sense Sanctuary that she, Mayor of Baker City, and her city council passed allowing businesses to open in the midst of the shutdowns.
As a Clatskanie city councilor, I reached out to her to see if she would help me put together a similar resolution for our town. She generously gave her time and expertise, and we were able to also unanimously pass a resolution in Clatskanie to support our local businesses opening despite Kate Brown’s lockdowns. Our business owners and citizens said it was the first time they had felt hope since the mandates had started.
Since that time, Kerry has proven to me time and again that she is an honest, ethical leader and a true conservative on every point. Rather than flee our state, as many are doing now, she has chosen to put her life on hold and fight for all of us!
She’s driven over 40,000 miles across Oregon visiting every county at least twice to meet the citizens and address the concerns we have in every corner of the state. She’s a 7th generation Oregonian with deep roots in the natural resource industries of mining, logging, and ranching. With her expertise as a small business owner and in the corporate world, she knows exactly what we need to get our state back.
Jean Sampson
Clatskanie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.