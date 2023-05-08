Patrick Kessi will get the facts.
Patrick Kessi will make an outstanding School Board member. I've known Patrick since he was a child and have watched him grow up into the wonderful community servant he is today.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our E-Editions and content on thechronicleonline.com.
The Chronicle E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The Chronicle delivered to your mailbox each week.
Includes Full Digital Access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month to Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Columbia County Residents
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$90.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The St. Helens Chronicle to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-503-397-0116.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Enjoy your FREE content and please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Patrick Kessi will get the facts.
Patrick Kessi will make an outstanding School Board member. I've known Patrick since he was a child and have watched him grow up into the wonderful community servant he is today.
As a long-time member of the Scappoose Community Club, I've been very impressed with Patrick's leadership on the City Council. I value leaders who can work with others and for others without a special agenda. Patrick encouraged affordable housing for everyone in Scappoose and has provided valuable direction for our city's future planning. He knows that stable communities need excellent schools, and he knows that excellent schools need involved communities. Patrick has always been a steward of taxpayer dollars and dedicated to building a bright future for Scappoose on all levels.
I've also spent many years as a staffer in the Oregon Legislature, and I know that Patrick has the skill and abilities to advocate for our District at the state level, something school members can and should do. He understands policymaking, and he will get the facts.
I've lived in this community for over 70 years, and I have rarely seen someone as qualified as Patrick to serve on our school board. He will continue our community's legacy of superb education in Scappoose. This school board election will impact all of us, even if we don't have kids enrolled in our schools. Patrick Kessi has my vote!
Josette Hugo
Scappoose
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.