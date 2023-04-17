Letters to the Editor

I am writing to offer my support for Patrick Kessi for the Scappoose School Board.

Patrick is well-prepared to be a school board member with a personal and professional record of commitment to this community. Not only did he grow up in Scappoose and graduated from SHS, he is raising his five children in the district as well. He is passionate about building an incredible future for all kids - myself included.

