I am writing to offer my support for Patrick Kessi for the Scappoose School Board.
Patrick is well-prepared to be a school board member with a personal and professional record of commitment to this community. Not only did he grow up in Scappoose and graduated from SHS, he is raising his five children in the district as well. He is passionate about building an incredible future for all kids - myself included.
As an example, I was interested in a variety of careers while earning my college degree, so I interned at Pat’s company for a year to explore construction and project management. During this time, I learned the value of goal-setting as an adult from Patrick. I knew about setting goals as a student-athlete in Scappoose and later in college, but working with Patrick helped me set meaningful goals for my career and personal life.
Whether it’s youth coaching, serving on committees, or providing internships, Pat has always been there to mentor and support students in our community. This is exactly the kind of person we want to be on our Scappoose School Board - a true supporter of what is best for our students, families, staff and educators.
Please join me in voting for Patrick Kessi for the Scappoose School District Board on May 16.
