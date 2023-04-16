Letter to the Editor
We would like to express our strong support for Alex Tardif who is running for the Scappoose School Board Zone 7 Position.

We have known Alex Tardif and his family for several decades, and work with him regularly in our role at the local Food Bank. Alex grew up in Scappoose and has been involved in the Scappoose School District as a student, volunteer, and as a parent. Now he is well-prepared to serve as a School Board member.

