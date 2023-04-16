We would like to express our strong support for Alex Tardif who is running for the Scappoose School Board Zone 7 Position.
We have known Alex Tardif and his family for several decades, and work with him regularly in our role at the local Food Bank. Alex grew up in Scappoose and has been involved in the Scappoose School District as a student, volunteer, and as a parent. Now he is well-prepared to serve as a School Board member.
Alex has already held county-wide elected office as a Columbia County Commissioner. Currently he is the Executive Director of the Columbia Pacific Food Bank and serves our community on several ( non-profit ) boards including Columbia Community Mental Health.
He knows the responsibilities of a board member and how boards should function to provide the support an organization needs to succeed in its mission. Alex is adept at strategic planning and connecting agencies with resources, and he understands how state and local governments must interact to get results.
Alex's degree and professional experience in accounting and his role as current chair of the School District Budget Committee will give him a keen eye for fiscal oversight so we can get the most we can for our kids with the resources available. He is a parent and foster parent who understands the need for a safe and welcoming environment for all kids.
Please join us in voting for Alex Tardif on May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.