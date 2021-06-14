On June 16th the city is scheduled to review a price increase from Hudson Garbage.
I appreciate the service Hudson has provided over the years. They have never missed a service, replaced a broken garbage can without question, and have always communicated delays due to snow on the ground.
During the discussion of increased prices, I encourage the city leaders to take a hard look at the services needed in our community, specifically the need for curb side glass recycling. Taking glass to Hudson is not possible for everyone. For those living is small homes or in apartments, storing glass containers may not be ideal, and for many the hassle is not worth it and glass goes in the garbage.
As the city continues to grow and more families make Columbia County home, we need to take a hard look at how we can reduce our impact to the planet.
Nicolle Prehn
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.