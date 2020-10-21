Oregon ballots are scheduled to be mailed out on Oct. 14. This is a time for some very expensive political campaigns, with little or no limits on campaign spending and a wonderful opportunity for special interests to buy themselves political candidates.
There are two people in the upcoming county commission race that I know are not for sale: Alex Tardif and Brandee Dudzic.
To my knowledge, these candidates are depending on small donations, not big corporate gifts. Both pledge to be independent voices and will try to work for the good of the majority and not for special interests.
Alex is a CPA and adept with numbers. He has served as our county budget officer and in the process managed to save the county thousands of dollars. He is honest and an independent voice on our county commission.
Brandee Dudzic is a mother, a veteran combat medic, and a skilled conflict resolution negotiator. She presently works at our county law library. She holds a masters in conflict resolution and says that she plans to eliminate what has been described in the papers as a “toxic work environment” for county employees. She not only would work to create a livable work space, but also work to both maintain and improve the livability of our beautiful county.
Brandee and Alex can’t be bought. They are both independent of special interests, and want to work for all of our county citizens.
We need to vote for both of them.
Bill Eagle
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.