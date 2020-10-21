As a Coos County Commissioner and first vice president of the Association of Oregon Counties (AOC), I have been able to work closely with Commissioner Alex Tardif in his role as treasurer of AOC. He represents Columbia County well, and the voters of Columbia County should reelect him on Nov. 3.
Alex has worked tirelessly as treasurer of AOC to help counties understand the budget and financial structure of the organization. He does this in a way that is very professional, but he is also always willing to slow down, answer questions, explain and add detail. In his role as AOC treasurer, Commissioner Tardif works with county commissioners across party lines and across the state in order to get things done. He isn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves and do the work that is needed.
I sincerely hope that Columbia County voters will reelect Commissioner Tardif this November. He is thoughtful, responsible, hard-working, and intelligent, and these qualities make him both an excellent County Commissioner and an outstanding representative of the citizens of Columbia County.
Melissa Cribbins
Coos County
