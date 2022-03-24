The last St. Helens hospital feasibility study and following subsequent egregious mismanagement cost local tax payers millions of dollars (some additional millions allegedly “unaccounted for”, Chronicle, March,23), entrapped property owners through assessed property taxes on land over 20 miles away, and was legitimacy rejected at the state level.
Hospitals are very expensive to build, manage, staff, and equip. Just because Hospital is on the door front does not mean the medical facility is fully staffed, has trained specialists, modern equipment, a group of highly trained medical laboratory employees, a trauma center, functional 24 hours a day, etc., etc. This is very unlikely in rural Columbia County?
Why would a person with a Rainier address object? This writer is still festering over being identified as a property owner within the previous hospital boundary. Were we notified? No! Our property tax statement was our first acknowledgment.
Why would we be interested in a hospital more that 20 miles away accessible on a very rural narrow county road when a comprehensive hospital is less that 12 miles from our residence?
The County Commissioners may be asked to conduct such a feasibility “fiasco.”
Stop the waste of our hard-earned money.
Paul Nys
Rainier
