I would like to thank all the public employees for perseverance through the past year.
I appreciate all you do even more as a citizen, from the police patrols I am seeing all over town. Public works and parks I don’t get a chance to call in before you have fixed the issues, call me impressed. To all the folks at admin and library that have been so helpful during the COVID with my questions. You all deserve a positive and safe work environment free of harassment and intimidation, I sincerely hope this council has the courage to make changes not just for you but for all its citizens so you can focus on your jobs.
To the council, do not forget your oath to the citizens not just your friends or those who agree with you, but to all. Please remember we are all vested tax paying, rate paying customers and ultimately you owe it to us.
Not everyone will write a letter or make public comments but I can’t stay silent while our leadership is sitting by as long as they get their way on their pet issues not caring about the future of the whole community.
Please take actions that protect the cities and its citizens assets before its too late.
Ginny Carlson
St. Helens
