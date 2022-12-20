Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Letters to the Editor

Scappoose Share & Care wishes to thank everyone who helped with the 2022 program.

This community really pulled together and provided food, toys, and healthcare items to over 150 families in need. Local businesses let us place giving trees at their locations, as well as collected gifts! Our great community adopted other families and donated cash and toys. This year, over 2000 hours of service were given in an effort to provide for our neighbors and friends.

