Scappoose Share & Care wishes to thank everyone who helped with the 2021 program.
This community really pulled together and provided food, toys, and healthcare items to over 150 families in need. Local businesses let us place giving trees at their locations, as well as collected gifts! Our great community adopted other families and donated cash and toys. This year, over 2000 hours of service were given in an effort to provide for our neighbors and friends.
Our annual participation with the Christmas Ships and their various gatherings along the route brought in bags and bags of toys and cash donations. A highlight of our year is decorating the Scappoose Fire District Fire Boat and parading Santa along our waterfront!
Please remember that our Scappoose families in need don’t just need help at Christmas, they need help all year long. Please consider making a food or cash donation to your local food bank in Scappoose. St. Vincent DePaul Foodbank 51555 SW Old Portland Rd, Scappoose, OR 97056.
You may drop off food on Mondays or Thursdays from 1-3 p.m. or call for details 503-543-7495x15.
Thank you,
Maria Heath
Scappoose Share and Care
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.