Hooray for all the sharing and caring people in Columbia County. The many volunteers helping fire evacuees and their animals at the Columbia County Fairgrounds was amazing.
For those few people who say “It’s not our problem,” I say: Tzedakah. (It’s an ethical obligation.)
Rosemary Silen
Warren
