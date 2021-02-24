The first seven years of my military service I worked in avionics servicing communication, navigation, and flight control systems.
There are three physical laws of flight; yaw, pitch and roll which must all work together for a plane to maintain flight. These three laws can also be applied to politics.
Yaw points the plane (country) in the direction the pilot (administration) wants to go. Pitch is used to lower or raise altitude (economy), nose (interest rate) down gains speed, nose (interest rate) up reduces speed. Roll is used to maintain left and right balance during maneuvering, to yaw right you need to roll right to maintain flight (social) stability.
For years American politics have been like an airline whose pilots who no longer maintain their flight training requirements and planes which no longer meet minimum maintenance requirements. We’ve had a president who applied too much right pedal, a congress which hasn’t applied enough right stick, and an economy which has been placed nose down too long. Now we have a president who is applying too much left pedal, a congress who isn’t applying enough left stick and still has the nose pointed down.
It’s no wonder our country is losing its stability.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
