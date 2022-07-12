Recently, a mummified baby woolly mammoth in an outstanding state of preservation was discovered in Yukon, Canada.
It was reported that it is believed that this creature died 30,000 years ago during the last ice age. However, there are other theories concerning the demise of the Pleistocene fauna that are more credible and based on solid science.
The fact that these elephants have, at times, been found at great depths, across the extent of Siberia - found completely buried in gravel and loam, and then quickly frozen, (and preserved for millennia), suggests that something else caused so many genera of prehistoric fauna to be totally destroyed.
A number of nineteenth century paleontologists took issue with the ice age theory of destruction, and the hunting-to-extinction theory, and instead – after careful study spanning years – concluded that a catastrophic disturbance to the crust of the Earth, resulting in unimaginable continent-transiting tidal forces, was the cause.
This event has been remembered in cultural traditions across the globe and is the basis for the story of the Noachian Deluge, that was a Divine judgment in response to mankind’s propensity to commit violent acts (Gn. 6.13). Prof. Robert C. Michelson notes the possibility – among others -- that the crust of the planet had slipped, owing to a weakening of the magnetic field.
As the Earth’s magnetic poles are migrating and weakening at an increasing, and alarming rate presently, Prof. Michelson posits that a crustal slip is a possibility – perhaps a purification.
David Doerr
Rainier
