I am writing in regard to your letter to Governor Brown regarding the mask and vaccine mandates.
Are you aware of the Governor’s constitutional powers, which as you point our you are duty-bound to adhere to? Would you be okay with one of your subordinates not following your chain of command?
You took an oath of office to serve and protect. We are in the midst of a pandemic which has killed more than 600,000 people in the U.S. alone. Wearing masks, social distancing and vaccinations are our only known resources to save lives. Is it really that big of an imposition to take such small measures to ensure the safety of members of our shared society?
Speaking of a shared society, which hospitals in Columbia County will you be sending your COVID stricken constituents to? The truth is, there are no local hospitals in Columbia County, and residents will be sent to other county hospitals. As of Aug. 18th, 93% of Oregon ICU beds are occupied. Soon there will be no po place to send them. How does your decision support your claim that it is your responsibility to provide for the safety of those in Columbia County?
I struggle to understand how a public servant can have so little concern for the well-being of others. It is obvious you are just playing up to your base for votes. Shame on you. (20-year St. Helens resident)
Helen J. Gross
Portland
