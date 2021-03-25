I served ten years in the military, four and a half years in security with the Department of Defense Police, and two years in retail sporting goods selling guns, reloading supplies, hunting licenses and tags.
Here are some absolute facts. Guns can not load themselves. Guns can not aim themselves. Guns can not pull their own triggers. Therefore, guns can not kill.
People get angry, mad, depressed, and may become fearful for their lives. These are the things that drive people to murder, not the objects they use in their crime. What are causing these social stressors have been discussed over the ages to no avail. Politicians just use them to stir up more hate and discontent to sell their lies and corrupt politics.
The military teaches to kill with #2 pencils, 16 penny nails, and even a #2 phillip screwdrivers yet citizens can still buy these basics things at their local Wal-Mart and Ace hardware stores. Restricting or eliminating guns won’t get rid of the problems of hate and anger, but only endanger those who want to live in peace.
Joe Turner
Columbia City
