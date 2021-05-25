The real problem is how the city wishes to fund the building project for a police station. They want to place a charge on your water bill, which includes customers outside of the city limits.
Water revenue is supposed to be for water infrastructure.
What the city did a year ago, was to place a storm fee for our water bills with no notification. This was proposed December 2019, and placed on April 2020 water bills. The city claims even if our properties didn’t affect their storm drains, it was because we drove on their city streets.
The city reversed the charges and refunded our money on May billing.
The city has system development charges that charge new construction with these fees, being sewer, storm drain and streets.
These monies are not to be used for other purposes.
I asked if these monies could be commingled, or could be to transfer to another department. I was told “no”. They could be loaned. I asked if the money had to be returned to the loaning department, or could be forgiven. There was no response to the question.
Now the city is wanting to use the same scam to water fund a non-water project. They believe they can exert their power to overcome any citizen rejection of their plan, by not allowing voting on this issue.
Ron Trommlitz
St. Helens
